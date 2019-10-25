Antoine Auclair Sells 30,000 Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.01, for a total transaction of C$810,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at C$63,079.32.

Shares of RCH opened at C$26.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.00. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$20.03 and a 1-year high of C$27.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$28.00 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

