Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 925 at Goldman Sachs Group

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its target price lowered by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 925 ($12.09) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANTO. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 860 ($11.24) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective (up previously from GBX 600 ($7.84)) on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Antofagasta presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 890 ($11.63).

ANTO stock traded up GBX 10.80 ($0.14) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 870.60 ($11.38). 1,608,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 879.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 881.61. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 713.20 ($9.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,026 ($13.41).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

