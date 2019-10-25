Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 300.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Anthem worth $48,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 46.3% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 38.0% during the second quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.2% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 10.1% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anthem from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.07.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.78. 50,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.84. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $227.16 and a fifty-two week high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

