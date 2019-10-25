Anoncoin (ANC) Achieves Market Cap of $73,751.00

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 25th. Over the last week, Anoncoin has traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $73,751.00 and approximately $33.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anoncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000401 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anoncoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

Anoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject

Anoncoin Coin Trading

Anoncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.