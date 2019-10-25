Anglo American (LON:AAL) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target (down from GBX 1,800 ($23.52)) on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,280 ($29.79) to GBX 2,230 ($29.14) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,139.06 ($27.95).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 1,983.60 ($25.92) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,889.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,982.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion and a PE ratio of 6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,529.80 ($19.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,294 ($29.98).

In related news, insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,214 ($28.93) per share, with a total value of £22,140 ($28,929.83). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,023 shares of company stock worth $7,329,891.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

