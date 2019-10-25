Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Anexo Group PLC (LON:ANX) fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 189.15 ($2.47) and last traded at GBX 189.15 ($2.47), 1,340 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189.50 ($2.48).

The company has a market cap of $208.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 188.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 170.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Anexo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

Anexo Group plc provides integrated credit hire and legal services for the non-fault motorists in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Credit Hire and Legal Services. It offers an integrated end to end service to the customer, including the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges, management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claim.

