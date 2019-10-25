Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Lifted to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered Anaplan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anaplan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,306. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.25 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 50.87%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rob Ward sold 396,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $20,624,700.96. Also, CAO David Ying Xian Chung sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $54,675.00. Insiders sold a total of 967,940 shares of company stock worth $49,944,496 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.