Analyzing Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) and Granite City Food & Brewery (NASDAQ:GCFB)

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) and Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group and Granite City Food & Brewery’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group $378.22 million 0.71 -$76.30 million ($0.18) -44.28 Granite City Food & Brewery $133.84 million 0.03 -$7.37 million N/A N/A

Granite City Food & Brewery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group.

Profitability

This table compares Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group and Granite City Food & Brewery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group -20.75% -3.98% -1.04% Granite City Food & Brewery N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite City Food & Brewery has a beta of -3.65, suggesting that its share price is 465% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.6% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Granite City Food & Brewery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group and Granite City Food & Brewery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Granite City Food & Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.38%. Given Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group is more favorable than Granite City Food & Brewery.

About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails. As of November 6, 2018, it operated 69 restaurants in 16 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Granite City Food & Brewery

Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's upscale casual dining restaurants include the Granite City Food & Brewery restaurant that offers various menu items and handcrafted beers, as well as other regional craft beers; and the Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill restaurant that offers American cuisine, including homemade meatloaf and pasta dishes. As of December 26, 2017, it operated 32 Granite City restaurants in 13 states; and 4 Cadillac Ranch restaurants in 4 states. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Concept Development Partners LLC.

