Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Kilroy Realty (KRC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC):

10/24/2019 – Kilroy Realty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2019 – Kilroy Realty was given a new $89.00 price target on by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2019 – Kilroy Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

10/10/2019 – Kilroy Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $89.00 to $86.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $81.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $82.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Kilroy Realty Corp alerts:

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.52). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $215.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,282,000 after purchasing an additional 157,492 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 578,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,707,000 after purchasing an additional 126,124 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.