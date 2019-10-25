Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Fresnillo (FRES)

Fresnillo (LON: FRES) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/24/2019 – Fresnillo had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 700 ($9.15). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/24/2019 – Fresnillo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

10/18/2019 – Fresnillo was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,030 ($13.46).

10/14/2019 – Fresnillo had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/8/2019 – Fresnillo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a GBX 860 ($11.24) price target on the stock.

9/27/2019 – Fresnillo had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

9/26/2019 – Fresnillo had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 750 ($9.80). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/12/2019 – Fresnillo had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 800 ($10.45). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/6/2019 – Fresnillo had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 725 ($9.47). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRES stock opened at GBX 661.20 ($8.64) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 688.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 753.76. Fresnillo Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 570 ($7.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,028 ($13.43). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 5.37.

In other Fresnillo news, insider Charles Jacobs acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 626 ($8.18) per share, with a total value of £10,016 ($13,087.68).

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

