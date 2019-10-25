Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/23/2019 – American Airlines Group had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/23/2019 – American Airlines Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/23/2019 – American Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

10/21/2019 – American Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Buckingham Research from $43.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2019 – American Airlines Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/15/2019 – American Airlines Group was given a new $35.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2019 – American Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2019 – American Airlines Group was given a new $36.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/23/2019 – American Airlines Group was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp to a “hold” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2019 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/10/2019 – American Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/6/2019 – American Airlines Group is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AAL stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 157,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,061,558. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.29. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $40.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.70.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 588.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 6,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $201,732.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at $866,138.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 771,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,315,278.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 113.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 141.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,194 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4,545.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

