Analysts Set Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT at $35.38

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of SYNA stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,103. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.47. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 6,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,679.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Tsai-Shyang Liu sold 1,600 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,326 shares of company stock valued at $415,474. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Synaptics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Synaptics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Synaptics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Synaptics by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

