Analysts Set Sanne Group PLC (LON:SNN) Price Target at GBX 733.75

Sanne Group PLC (LON:SNN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 733.75 ($9.59).

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sanne Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanne Group to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 680 ($8.89) in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Get Sanne Group alerts:

Sanne Group stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 537 ($7.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,684. Sanne Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 446.50 ($5.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 762 ($9.96). The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.64. The company has a market cap of $782.01 million and a P/E ratio of 59.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 546.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 613.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Sanne Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.54%.

In other news, insider Rupert Robson acquired 18,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 548 ($7.16) per share, with a total value of £100,053.84 ($130,738.06).

Sanne Group Company Profile

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Sanne Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanne Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.