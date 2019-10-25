Analysts Set Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Price Target at $16.76

Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.76.

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.50 price target on shares of Regions Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

In other Regions Financial news, COO John B. Owen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $585,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,033.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 7,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $104,932.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,102 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 50,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,267.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 232,679 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 150,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 62,247 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 333,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 215,029 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,602,322. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.02. Regions Financial has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.37 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.