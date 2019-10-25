Analysts Set Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Target Price at $56.33

Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. UBS Group cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $66.00 price target on Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE PFG traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,176,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,248. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $60.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.79.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23). During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $52,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $168,500. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 19,214.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,218 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 25.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,938,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,092,000 after acquiring an additional 800,950 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $27,521,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 191.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 472,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,394,000 after acquiring an additional 310,426 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $17,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

