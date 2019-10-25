Analysts Set PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) PT at $52.33

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

PNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $52.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of PNM Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

NYSE PNM traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.21. 307,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,226. PNM Resources has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $52.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 175,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 666.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter worth about $3,481,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 10.1% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 382,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,475,000 after acquiring an additional 35,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

