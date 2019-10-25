Analysts Set Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Price Target at $163.81

Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Dollar General from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Dollar General to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.18. 643,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $98.08 and a twelve month high of $166.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 106.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 73.0% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 41.4% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.