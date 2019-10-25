Analysts Set Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) PT at $16.78

Shares of Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.78.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DERM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Dermira in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dermira from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of Dermira stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $6.47. 774,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,655. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of $382.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.32. Dermira has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $15.48.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $66.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 million. Dermira had a negative net margin of 306.91% and a negative return on equity of 478.29%. Analysts predict that Dermira will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,917.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas G. Wiggans bought 23,419 shares of Dermira stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $199,998.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,747.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dermira by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after purchasing an additional 216,449 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dermira by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,760,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 392,636 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dermira by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 782,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 338,828 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Dermira by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 659,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 176,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dermira by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 586,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 42,060 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

