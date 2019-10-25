Analysts Expect W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) to post $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88 billion. W. R. Berkley posted sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full year sales of $7.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $8.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

NYSE WRB traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.44. 528,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,555. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $45.91 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

