Analysts Expect Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $332.06 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) will post sales of $332.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Starwood Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $315.62 million to $348.50 million. Starwood Property Trust posted sales of $285.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Starwood Property Trust.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $351.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 31.15%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

STWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:STWD opened at $24.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $24.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.00%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, CFO Rina Paniry sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $312,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,247.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $712,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 305,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,861.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,327,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,166,000 after buying an additional 303,654 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 58,834.0% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,805,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 5,795,150 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 120.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,430,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,652,000 after buying an additional 2,416,356 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 36.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,058,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,778,000 after buying an additional 549,892 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,750,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,767,000 after buying an additional 46,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

