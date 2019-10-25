Analysts Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.56. NuVasive reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NuVasive.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $292.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.59 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on NUVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

NASDAQ NUVA traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.62. 587,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.27. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $69.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in NuVasive by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in NuVasive by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NuVasive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,886 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuVasive (NUVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.