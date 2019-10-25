Analysts Expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) will announce sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the highest is $1.93 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NCLH. Morgan Stanley set a $59.00 price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Wedbush set a $65.00 price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Macquarie set a $65.00 price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

In other news, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $615,246.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,850,787.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $214,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,407 shares in the company, valued at $21,898,783.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,300 shares of company stock worth $2,280,618 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,408,000 after purchasing an additional 71,482 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 108,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,511 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,564. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.56. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $59.71.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

