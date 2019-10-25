Analysts Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.22. Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $542.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.21 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.43%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Brett Staffieri sold 23,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $241,579.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 16.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 287.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter valued at about $383,000.

LBRT traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 17,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

