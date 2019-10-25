Analysts expect Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) to announce ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.34). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.87). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCAT. Leerink Swann began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.92. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $49.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Health Catalyst stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

