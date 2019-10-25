Analysts Expect Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.24). Glaukos posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $58.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.24 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GKOS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on shares of Glaukos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Glaukos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $273,969.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,512 shares of company stock valued at $990,672 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Glaukos by 73.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Glaukos by 144.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GKOS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.98. 193,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,030. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $84.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.66. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

