Analysts Anticipate United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) to post $29.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for United Community Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.00 million. United Community Financial reported sales of $29.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Financial will report full year sales of $115.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.88 million to $116.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $123.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Community Financial.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. United Community Financial had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

UCFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of United Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCFC traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.43. 88,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. United Community Financial has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from United Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. United Community Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In related news, CFO Timothy Esson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $43,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Community Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,651,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Community Financial by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 365,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 143,274 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,057,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Community Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,096,000 after buying an additional 60,317 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in United Community Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

