Analysts Anticipate InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) to report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for InterDigital Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.17). InterDigital Wireless reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow InterDigital Wireless.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. InterDigital Wireless’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

InterDigital Wireless stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.37. InterDigital Wireless has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $77.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.35%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,236,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,661,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 867,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,845,000 after purchasing an additional 201,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 566.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 530,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,161,000 after acquiring an additional 450,831 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 249,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 244,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,836,000 after acquiring an additional 73,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

