Analysts Anticipate Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.48 Billion

Brokerages expect that Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) will report $27.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.31 billion. Home Depot reported sales of $26.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year sales of $110.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.11 billion to $111.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $115.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $114.30 billion to $116.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus set a $240.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.24.

In related news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in Home Depot by 48.3% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 85,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,736,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 22.0% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.8% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 257,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $53,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 36.7% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $233.89. 2,183,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,038,941. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $238.99. The company has a market cap of $259.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.34.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

