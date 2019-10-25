Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Shares of ASYS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,458. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Amtech Systems has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 2.21.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.69 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amtech Systems will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 20,000 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,659 shares in the company, valued at $793,972.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASYS. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 729,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 14,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

