Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Amkor is currently benefiting from solid cost-control efforts and strength in its growing advanced system and package area. Also, strong momentum across the end markets is a tailwind. Strategic acquisitions are aiding its market position. Robust advanced product lines that include flip chip scale packages, wafer-level chip scale packages and flip chip ball grid array packages are positives. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q3 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. The stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, smartphone inventory correction and slowdown in the general market are concerns. Further, mounting expenditures pose risks to the company’s profitability. Also, sluggishness in its mainstream product lines is a headwind.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.33.

NASDAQ:AMKR traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $10.82. 46,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,162. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $895.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.05 million. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $113,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,784.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 59.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,772,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,822,000 after buying an additional 661,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,568,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,379,000 after buying an additional 425,860 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,681,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after buying an additional 335,396 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,600,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,192,000 after buying an additional 394,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,380,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after buying an additional 1,107,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

