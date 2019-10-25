AMI Asset Management Corp Buys New Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Gabelli cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.24.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $233.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.12 and a 200-day moving average of $212.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $238.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

