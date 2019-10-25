Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.01

Amerisur Resources plc (LON:AMER) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.01 and traded as high as $19.34. Amerisur Resources shares last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 1,431,041 shares.

AMER has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Amerisur Resources in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Amerisur Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Amerisur Resources alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $232.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57.

Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisur Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisur Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.