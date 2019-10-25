AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) will report earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56. AmerisourceBergen reported earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $45.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $85.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $94.75.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $1,783,089.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,838,676.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.29, for a total value of $1,207,801.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,676,328.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,506 shares of company stock valued at $9,412,050. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 316.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 66.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

