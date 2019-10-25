American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $9.05, approximately 194,951 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 290,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

AMSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $195.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $13.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 269.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 960,760 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 55.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 415,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 110,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 80.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 60,558 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the second quarter valued at about $459,000. Institutional investors own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

