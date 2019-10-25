American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in American National BankShares were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after buying an additional 126,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after buying an additional 65,897 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 19,894 shares during the period. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National BankShares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,180,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Farrar bought 1,000 shares of American National BankShares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $35,570.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hunter Gregg Strader bought 2,000 shares of American National BankShares stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $71,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,081 shares in the company, valued at $680,619.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,218 shares of company stock valued at $254,610 over the last three months. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMNB has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American National BankShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of American National BankShares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on shares of American National BankShares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

American National BankShares stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.06. American National BankShares Inc has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.09 million. American National BankShares had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Research analysts expect that American National BankShares Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

American National BankShares Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

