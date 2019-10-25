American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,064 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $8,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 87.7% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $281.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.04 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

In related news, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $1,926,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,600. 27.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.