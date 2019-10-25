American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Assets Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE AAT traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $47.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,987. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.34). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $84.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 4,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

