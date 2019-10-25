American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AAL. Deutsche Bank set a $42.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen set a $36.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.29. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.70. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $40.58.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 588.10%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 6,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $201,732.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,138.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 771,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,315,278.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,590 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,183 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 14,353 shares of the airline’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,305,000. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

