AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $404.31

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $404.31 and last traded at $403.00, with a volume of 1197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $396.95.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

Get AMERCO alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $382.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $6.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.14 by ($1.38). AMERCO had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.53 EPS. AMERCO’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.02, for a total transaction of $847,071.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,128.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 360.0% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 24.6% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 37.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERCO Company Profile (NASDAQ:UHAL)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.