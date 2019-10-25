AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Given a $15.00 Price Target by Wedbush Analysts

Wedbush set a $15.00 target price on AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered AMC Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Loop Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $9.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 73.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $19.88.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 4,961.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 927,843 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 253.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

