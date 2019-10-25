AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Bought by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 351.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,075,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,571,000 after buying an additional 51,449,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,027,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,529,000 after buying an additional 6,099,200 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 32,360,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,126,000 after buying an additional 5,882,307 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,435,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,681,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,870,000 after buying an additional 3,482,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $4.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. AMBEV S A/S has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $5.45.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

