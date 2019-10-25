Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $1,864.01, but opened at $1,780.78. Amazon.com shares last traded at $1,761.33, with a volume of 9,592,108 shares traded.

The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (down from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price (down from $2,350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,215.39.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total value of $3,146,995.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total value of $672,887.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,197,637.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,772.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,845.15. The stock has a market cap of $871.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

