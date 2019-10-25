Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.5% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $187,387,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 50.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $431,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total transaction of $6,164,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,787.48 price objective (down previously from $2,350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,226.71.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,780.78 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,307.00 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market cap of $871.67 billion, a PE ratio of 88.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,772.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,845.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.18). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.75 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

