Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $4,545,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $53,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 27.6% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 20.6% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (down previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,217.06.

Amazon.com stock traded down $23.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,757.00. 554,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,826. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,307.00 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,772.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,845.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total value of $6,164,615.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

