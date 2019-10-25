Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.77-2.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.827-1.837 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.84 billion.

AIMC traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.72. The stock had a trading volume of 596,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,471. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.12. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $38.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.70 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Altra Industrial Motion from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price objective on Altra Industrial Motion and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.25.

In related news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $252,018.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

