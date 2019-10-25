Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

AIMC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of AIMC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.71. 35,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,198. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.94.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $442.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $252,018.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,608 shares in the company, valued at $244,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 107.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth $67,000.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

