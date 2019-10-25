Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.39

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and traded as high as $8.29. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 18,747 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09.

About Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

