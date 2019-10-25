Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €228.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €228.00 ($265.12) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALV has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €234.00 ($272.09) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €223.79 ($260.22).

ALV stock traded down €1.35 ($1.57) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €221.55 ($257.62). The company had a trading volume of 793,318 shares. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($240.47). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €211.33 and its 200 day moving average price is €208.42.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

