Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Trading Down 1.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) shares were down 1.5% during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $101.51 and last traded at $105.43, approximately 63,323 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 519,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.02.

The business services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.03). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 11.69%.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADS shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

In related news, CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $406,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 940.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.52. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

