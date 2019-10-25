Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Trading Down 1.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) shares were down 1.5% during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $101.51 and last traded at $105.43, approximately 63,323 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 519,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.02.
The business services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.03). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 11.69%.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADS shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.
In related news, CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $406,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 940.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.52. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.
Alliance Data Systems Company Profile (NYSE:ADS)
Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.
See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.