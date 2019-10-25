Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Wells Fargo & Co

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $173.00 price objective on Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.29.

ADS opened at $107.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $214.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.70.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.21 by ($0.16). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 18.88 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $406,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,409,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,574,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 16.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 63,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 389.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 26,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 63.7% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

